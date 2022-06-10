Return to Moria is basically The Lord of the Rings Valheim, and it launches in 2023

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a new Middle-earth survival crafting game coming to PC in Spring 2023.

Indie developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games unveiled what looks a lot like The Lord of the Rings' take on Valheim and Minecraft during today's Epic Games Store showcase. The plot centers around the Dwarves of Middle-earth, who are summoned by Gimli Lockbearer to reclaim the lost treasures of the underground Dwarven stronghold of Moria - known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf.

Three mountain locations are procedurally generated, making each run unique. You'll need to dig deep down into the mines to excavate precious materials and be careful not to alert the many dangers lurking beneath the surface.

"We at Free Range Games are absolutely thrilled to finally reveal The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria," said Free Range Games CEO Chris Scholz. "J.R.R. Tolkien and all of his creations within Middle-earth are near and dear to our hearts, and this project presents an amazing opportunity to create new experiences born from one of the greatest stories ever told. We are pouring a lot of passion into the game to give players an unforgettable experience."

In the trailer, we can see various characters whacking away at anvils to create new weapons and tools, bashing away at cave walls to create new spaces to build, fighting off orcs (probably where the survival element comes into play), and of course, merrily drinking ale from those classic Middle-earth wooden mugs.

