Reggie Fils-Aime launches gaming podcast for charity, so 2020's not all bad

Talking Games with Reggie and Harold is a new podcast to be hosted by former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime and author/journalist Harold Goldberg.

The seven-part podcast kicks off sometime around the middle of May, with The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley as the first guest.

"When I retired from Nintendo, I was very public in saying that for me, this next phase is about helping the next generation of leaders, as well as the next generation of companies to grow and deliver on their promises," Fils-Aime told The Washington Post.

Accordingly, the podcast isn't solely designed to entertain - it's also helping raise money to bring video games and education to underserved communities in Fils-Aime's hometown of the Bronx, New York. Proceeds will specifically benefit the New York Video Game Critics Circle, a non-profit mentoring program that offers courses, workshops, scholarships, and paid internships to underserved communities.

Fans looking to contribute can do so via the podcast's GoFundMe page, and some of the potential rewards for donations include a Q&A with Fils-Aime, an issue of Nintendo Power signed by Shigeru Miyamoto, and other "rare Nintendo memorabilia."

In the meantime, Fils-Aime is doing the right thing by social distancing at home and playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the rest of us. Apparently, his island isn't quite ready for public display, but in time Fils-Aime says we'll get to see the lovable ex-Nintendo boss's virtual home.

