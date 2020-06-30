Razer DeathAdder V2 review: "Absurdly responsive and accurate"

It seemed like an impossible task, but the Razer DeathAdder V2 improves on - and surpasses - the classic DeathAdder in almost every way.

Improving on something that's almost perfect is hard, but the Razer DeathAdder V2 gives it a great go anyway. A successor to what is arguably the best gaming mouse ever made, this is a peripheral with big shoes to fill. And you know what? Somehow, the Razer DeathAdder V2 is even better than its predecessor.

Features

(Image credit: Razer)

Reborn for a new generation, the DeathAdder V2 retains that same iconic shape while adding much-needed tweaks here and there. Much like the DeathAdder Elite, the V2's DPI settings can now be increased or decreased via two buttons below the scroll wheel (which is more aggressively spikey for a better grip). In addition, the V2's sides have been given a makeover with more subtle rubber. Rather than bulky hexagonal grips, the texture is tighter and smaller.

In addition, the V2 now packs eight programmable buttons, Razer Optical Switches with a 70M-click durability, a Speedflex cable that won't impede movement as much, and 100% PTFE feet for smoother movement. A feather-weight of 2.89oz / 89g and five onboard profiles don't hurt either.

The most noteworthy extra would be increased sensitivity, though - this particular DeathAdder has 20,000 DPI thanks to a Focus+ Optical sensor, which is outrageously responsive. Because it's accompanied by a 650 IPS ('inches per second') rating as well, the V2 will perform even if you're hurling it across your mouse mat.

Design

(Image credit: Razer)

In terms of looks, the DeathAdder V2 doesn't stray far from its roots. This clearly exists within the same wheelhouse as before, bar some extras sprinkled here and there. Which is no bad thing - the old DeathAdder mice were handsome anyway.

The main differences are those new DPI buttons below the scroll wheel, the latter also receiving a light makeover in the form of a new, more grippy surface. Unlike the DeathAdder Elite, these are of a square shape and sit within a groove that runs half-way down the mouse.

The rubber grips have also felt the benefit of a spruce up. They're a lot less attention-grabbing on the V2, and blend into the overall design nicely. They're smaller than you might expect, for instance; it's an economic use of space.

Performance

(Image credit: Razer)

If you've used a DeathAdder before, you'll know what to expect - and the V2 doesn't disappoint. If not, you're in for a pleasant surprise. This is one of the most comfortable gaming mice we've ever used, and it's superbly grippy. This mouse isn't going to escape you even if you're flinging it around in games like Apex Legends.

It's the same story with the new scroll wheel. You always feel in control regardless of whether you're zooming in on your animals in Planet Zoo or pulling back for a look at the battlefield as a whole in World of Warcraft. In other words, the texture revamp is a success.

In addition, the click-action is crisp and responsive. The V2 feels downright feels satisfying to use; the resistance is noticeable but not overbearing. It sits in the Goldilocks zone, and I don't know if Razer could do any better. That's because its Optical Switches (as seen in the Razer Viper ) use infrared light beams rather than physical contact to register signals, meaning there's little need for debounce delay. According to Razer's stats, the switches should last longer than in prior DeathAdder mice as well.

You'll be most impressed with its speed, though. The 20,000 DPI sensor is absurdly responsive and accurate, offering greater control than most of the competition. You don't need that much, of course, but it's still welcome for those who want the quickest mouse available.

The only thing I'd prefer? Slightly more expensive materials. The Razer DeathAdder V2 doesn't feel cheap by any means, but I'd like more pizazz in this department considering the fact that other, similarly-priced mice (like the Roccat Kain 120 AIMO, for example) opt for more luxurious casings.

Still, that's no biggie. All in all, the Razer DeathAdder V2 is a marvel - a superb piece of hardware engineering that's worthy of taking the crown. It strikes the best balance between usability, price, and features, so it goes right to the top of our must-have list.