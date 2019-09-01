Roccat Kain 120 gaming mouse review: "An ergonomic slam-dunk"

Roccat’s newest gaming mouse is as good-looking as it is precise. Although it could do with more grip, the Kain 120 feels great.

'Masterpiece’ is a high bar to set yourself, but Roccat is aiming for that accolade nonetheless with the brand-new Kain 120 (available September 2019). It claims that the Kain is its best gaming mouse yet, and it’s easy to see where the German manufacturer’s coming from. So far as I can tell, this is the fastest wired pointer it has ever created. The Kain 120 isn’t quite a home run, though.

Design

The middle child of Roccat’s Kain mice (it’s flanked by the more affordable 100 and wireless 200 models), the 120 is an ergonomic slam-dunk that feels as good as it looks. Throwing in a rubber shell that’s complemented by a more symmetrical design (not to mention a strip of brushed aluminium), it’s sleek, sophisticated, and subtle.

However, that rubbery finish isn’t perfect. Although I had no issues when gaming, the Kain 120 is a bit slippery elsewhere. It didn’t feel as secure as I’d like while computing, and I worry about how it’d cope with extended sessions of sweaty palms.

Features

The Roccat Kain 120 is a nippy mouse; it features an Owl Eye sensor that offers up to 16,000 DPI. There are also two extra programmable buttons on the left-hand side of the mouse, and it’s all powered by the new Titan Click technology. This in turn is boosted by an algorithm that increases signal processing, allowing the Kain 120 to register clicks “up to 16ms faster”.

But how is it different from the other Kain models? Well, the 100 only has 8,500 DPI and features textured sides, while the 200 throws in wireless capabilities.

Performance

I walked away impressed by the Kain 120, at least for the most part. This is a precise mouse, and its click action deftly balances speed and firmness. In addition, the ridged scroll wheel and spongy DPI button provide a satisfying click of their own. It’s also very comfortable to the touch - you can see exactly where your $69 / £63 has gone. Again, though, it can slip out from your hands so you need to be honest with yourself if you get sweaty palms during Apex Legends sessions.

Overall

If you want an ergonomic gaming mouse that’s as comfy as it is precise, don’t hesitate to try Roccat’s Kain 120. It might not hit the bullseye thanks to a potentially slippery case, but it isn’t far off the masterpiece Roccat always wanted it to be. It's cheaper than many mid-range gaming mice too, so represents a fair bargain.