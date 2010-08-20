Ray Winstone is The Sweeney

Ray Winstone is attached to play no-nonsense policeman Jack Regan in the film adaptation of the 1970's T.V. show The Sweeney .



Writer/Director Nick Love has had some difficulty getting this vehicle going after a halt to production back in 2008.

Vertigo Films have no stepped up to take the wheel, and Love is now writing a fresh screenplay for the cop drama.



The original TV series starred John Thaw as Jack Regan and ran for three seasons in the 1970s, with Dennis Waterman as his partner George Carter.



The hard-hitting grit of the TV version will no doubt survive in Nick Love's version, given the tone of his previous films.



In our opinion, Winstone is just the man to step into John Thaw's shoes. No word yet on a role for Danny Dyer...



