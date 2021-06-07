Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart shown running at 60fps with raytracing

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will have a launch day update that introduces performance raytracing modes.

Developer Insomniac Games shared a video on Twitter that shows off Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart running at 60fps with raytracing enabled on the PS5. The studio confirmed that players that update the game with the launch day update will be able to access both a performance mode and performance raytracing modes. This update will be available post-launch but can be downloaded as an option at any time, as Insomniac later clarified.

As you can see from the video below, Insomniac shows off a sequence in which Rivet traverses the level by grinding along a rail and shifting through Rifts. It's not clear which mode the game is running on, but it sure does look pretty. You can see the light reflecting off of the rails, the shadows reacting fluidly against those large arrow panels, and plenty of lens flares.

In a reply, Insomniac confirmed that all three performance modes use a dynamic base resolution and go through Insomniac's "temporal injection process to achieve a 4K image" which is similar to the studio's most recent title, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Players who update #RatchetPS5 on launch day gain access to our Performance & Performance RT Modes. Enjoy a sneak peek at 60fps gameplay with ray-tracing enabled! pic.twitter.com/85ecP4LDZlJune 5, 2021 See more

It's not just the raytracing being showcased here either - we can also see the frames holding steady as Rivet switches between dimensions, making use of the PS5's SSD. It's certainly a nice sneak peek at what to expect when the game launches this week on June 11. Insomniac has recently revealed the game's file size and pre-load times so you can get ready to boot up ahead of launch day.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the latest game in the series' 19-year journey and is a PS5 exclusive. We've seen how the main characters will experience planetary exploration, as well as what the story is all about in a nutshell, and Insomniac has also shown off the game's wealth of accessibility features.

