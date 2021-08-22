Rainbow Six Extraction will offer "deep gameplay systems, operator progression, and more"

Ubisoft has revealed details of the next main installment of the Rainbow Six series, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, including more information about "deep gameplay systems, operator progression, and more".

Ubisoft says that the new title will appeal to both franchise fans and "those looking for a new PVE co-op game" with its deep operator progression system, four adjustable difficulty levels, 12 "ever-evolving" maps, 13 dynamic mission objectives, over 90 guns, and gadgets, and a "unique" ranked mode.

The developer also promises "extensive post-launch support for free" but says that will be "detailed at a later date".

The game sees you join the REACT Team a squad of up to three operators – "well-known and beloved", according to Ubisoft, and you can go solo if you prefer – to take on the Archæans, a mysterious new alien breed. To face the alien challenge, newly trained operators will be equipped with more than 65 weapons, ten legacy Rainbow Six Siege tech, and 15 REACT tech, too.

The action will take place across four US regions – only New York and San Francisco have been confirmed right now – with each map promising to be "roughly three times the size of previous Rainbow Six Siege maps" and boasting their own dynamic modifiers to keep your missions feeling fresh.

There's a new leveling system, too.

"For the first time, players can progress through custom leveling system for each of the 18 Rainbow Six operators, allowing them to advance their Operator’s gear, weapons, and abilities in an entirely new way," Ubisoft teases. "As they level up, players will also permanently unlock new containment zones, Operators, customization items, new REACT tech, higher difficulty levels, and more.

"With 13 archetypes of dangerous Archæan variants, infestations, parasitic mutation challenges, numerous incursion types, and exciting new gameplay features including nests, spores, and Sprawl," the developer adds. "Extraction also offers players who enjoy a challenge a thrilling gamble: extract and collect their rewards or go deeper into each map’s subzones, facing greater risks with richer rewards for those who make it out alive."

There's also an added sweetener for Siege players; anyone who plays both Extraction and Siege will unlock Extractions 18-strong roster in Siege, as well as receive a cosmetic bundle in both games. Pre-orderers will also secure the Orbital Decay bundle, too.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will release worldwide with full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression in January 2022 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, the Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, and Ubisoft+, Ubisoft's own subscription service.