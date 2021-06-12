Rainbow Six Extraction release date and gameplay revealed

The Rainbow Six Extraction release date has been confirmed, and you won't have to wait too much longer to head into action with the co-op spinoff to Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft confirmed during its E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward presentation that Rainbow Six Extraction will finally launch on September 16 after a series of delays. Extraction is the new, not-so-pandemic-y name for Rainbow Six Quarantine, and the game itself is a full-fledged expansion on some of the concepts introduced in Rainbow Six Siege's limited-time Outbreak mode.

Ubisoft showed off a cinematic trailer for the game that showed a bunch of familiar operators from Siege in a new alien-slaying context, and it also debuted a first-look at one of the game's tense co-op missions - including several of its new alien archetypes.

