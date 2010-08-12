R.I.P.D. bags a director in Robert Schwentke?

Ryan Reynolds may have found himself a director for his 'undead cop' comic adap R.I.P.D. , with Robert Schwentke apparently up for the gig.



The director has been spinning heads with the trailer for his upcoming Red , which stars Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman as ex-assassins.



Frames 24 report that Schwentke’s caused such a stir, in fact, that a meeting was set up between him and Universal regarding R.I.P.D ., which Reynolds is hoping to shoot in the next year.



Producer Neal H. Moritz describes it thus:



"It’s about two cops, one recently dead and a gunslinger who’s been dead for hundreds of years who work on the Rest in Peace department – which is the police department of the dead.



"And they basically... it takes place on a normal day and it’s about trying to keep the dead quiet."



Previously, McG was attached to direct. But he decided to go off and make romantic drama This Means War with Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine instead. Which suits us just fine.



Fancy Schwentke for R.I.P.D. ?