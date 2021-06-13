Psychonauts 2 trailer confirms August release date

Psychonauts 2 has been confirmed to be releasing on August 25, 2021 and was announced alongside a new trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase .

The 3D platformer looks to be shaping up to be another psychedelic adventure with all the visual upgrades you’d expect from a sequel 15 years in the making. In the new trailer, we get to see more than we’ve ever seen before with all the usual suspects Raz, Milla, Sasha, and co returning to Psychonauts HQ for another exciting escapade.

The game will initially be a timed Xbox console exclusive and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X , PC, and Xbox Game Pass on day one. Other consoles will also recieve the game soon enough, however, there isn't an official date for this yet, the game's developer, Double Fine, has since confirmed on Twitter .

Following on from his training at the Psychonauts training camp - which is where the majority of the first game was set - acrobat and psychic agent Razputin Aquato is now an official Psychonaut. In the sequel, Raz and the rest of the psychic agents must work together to solve the mystery of what happened to Psychonauts leader Truman Zannotto, who hasn’t been the same since he was kidnapped earlier in the story. Not only that but there’s also a rat within the organisation so Raz and the gang must find out who it is and what they have planned for the high profile group.

For fans of this psychedelic 3D platformer, a release date couldn’t come soon enough as the game has been delayed several times since its initial announcement in 2015. Psychonauts 2's August release date was previously rumoured just a few days prior to the Xbox and Bethesda showcase after it accidentally leaked on Steam. Thankfully, Double Fine has continued to stick to their promise of a 2021 release window and fans can soon join Raz and his pals in just a few short months.

To ensure all fans of the Psychonauts series are able to enjoy the sequel, Double Fine has gone above and beyond to add several accessibility features including brightness options, subtitle text style and size choices, colour blindness adjustments and so much more.