PSA: back-up your progress in Valheim because an "evil world-destroyer bug is still roaming free"

Attention, Valheim players – a "world-destroyer" bug is resetting characters and worlds and developer Iron Gate hasn't yet been able to squish it.

"If you are playing Valheim this weekend, please backup your world and characters," tweeted Iron Gate CEO, Richard Svensson. "The evil world-destroyer bug is still roaming free =(.

"It's an evil bug, that we have yet to be able to reproduce even once :(. It seems to occur more often if you exit the game by ALT+F4, so try to use menu->exit instead," Svensson added.

For now, however, players are advised to locate their game files – "in windows Worlds & characters are saved in C:\Users\Username\AppData\LocalLow\IronGate\Valheim\" – and copy them, keeping a backup safely elsewhere just in case you're affected.

If you've already lost data, try checking those folders, too, as you just might find older saves hidden away – look for the .db.old and .fwl.old files, and delete the .old to use them again (thanks, PC Gamer ).

Valheim might've only just launched on Steam in early access earlier this month on February 2, but it's already sailed past one million players . In fact, it had a peak concurrent player count of just over 160,000 players, making it the fourth most-played game on Steam at one point in time. That's quite the astounding feat from Iron Gate's game.

As we detailed yesterday when Valheim's roadmap for 2021 was revealed, if you're unfamiliar with it, it's essentially a Nordic survival game. You're dropped into a Norse map with nothing but the clothes on your back, and tasked to forage and survive, fending off enemies and creatures alike as you try and build up your very own settlement. So far, this formula has proven to be a massive hit with Steam players.