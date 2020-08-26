Popular

PS5 pre-order registration open at Sony on invite-only basis

Pre-orders for PS5 and PS5 accessories are being limited by Sony

Sony has opened up a registration page for existing PlayStation customers to potentially receive an invite to pre-order and reserve a PS5.

According to the PS5 pre-order registration page, "there will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order," which is why Sony is sending them out to a select number of registered customers. That means registering to pre-order the PS5 doesn't guarantee you a pre-order, nor does receiving an invite.

"Each invitation is open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction," reads the FAQ page for the registration. Those who receive a pre-order invite will be limited to one console, either digital or standard, and two of any of the PS5 accessories.

Sadly, you'll need a US address to fulfill an invite from Sony for a PS5 pre-order, so those in other parts of the world will need to wait a bit longer for news on how to reserve their console.

Naturally, you'll still have the chance to pre-order your PS5 from the usual retailers, this is just registration to pre-order the console directly from Sony. It's worth noting that we still don't know anything about the PS5 price, something that will naturally affect one's decision on whether to place a pre-order.

It seems like centuries away until that sweet, sweet Holiday 2020 release window, but just remind yourself of all the upcoming PS5 games you'll soon be able to play.

