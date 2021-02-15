PS5 drift class action has been filed by a US law firm

A US law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony in relation to reports of PS5 DualSense drift.

Reports of controller drift began to circulate last week, resulting in specialist class action firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP issuing a request for information from players whose controllers are suffering from the issue. It would seem that the firm has now gathered the required details, as the suit was officially filed on Friday.

A copy of the complaint sent to GamesRadar claims that "the DualSense controller is defective," thanks to the controller drift, which lawyers state "significantly interferes with gameplay and thus compromises the DualSense controller's core functionality." The suit also alleges that "Sony is - and at all relevant times has been - aware of the Drift Defect through online consumer complaints [...] and through its own pre-release testing."

Despite allegedly knowing about drift issues since the days of the PS4, the suit claims that "Sony has failed to disclose this material information to consumers." It also highlights that "the options for repair are slim," referencing a customer services "backlog" and the costs associated with sending a controller in for repair.

As a result of the drift issues, which the legal team claims would have dissuaded its plaintiffs from buying the console at full price, the suit states that the "plaintiff seeks monetary relief for damages suffered, declaratory relief, and public injunctive relief." Sony is yet to issue an official comment in response to the lawsuit, but we've reached out for more information.

Yet to even get your hands on a new console? Here's where to buy a PS5.