Project xCloud gets five new games today, including A Plague Tale and Cities: Skylines

The Project xCloud library has grown five games larger today. The latest batch of titles includes an eclectic mix, from a cinematic action-adventure and one of 2019's best games, to a deep city builder and an especially muddy racer. It even includes a game that just launched weeks ago, meaning players currently involved in the Project xCloud preview can access a new title totally for free.

The marquee addition may vary depending on who you are, but for my money, I'd recommend starting with A Plague Tale: Innocence. A surprise hit from last year, A Plague Tale is also currently in Xbox Game Pass, but if you're looking to play it streamed wherever you go, it's a fantastic Last of Us-inspired take about family and sacrifice.

Also new to xCloud is Journey to the Savage Planet, which just launched at the end of January. This colorful 3D metroidvania comes from former Ubisoft brains that made open-world hits like Far Cry 4 and it shows. It's got a less serious perspective on its alien-filled world, but it's a lot of fun if you're looking for something that smartly blends old and new mechanics.

Journey to the Savage Planet is an interesting addition for more reasons than just it being a brand new game. It's also the debut game from Typhoon Studios, which was recently acquired by Google to make games for Stadia. It seems likely we'll see Savage Planet hit the Stadia lineup sometime in the future too. It's maybe even one of the 120 games coming to Stadia in 2020 .

The remaining three games round out a solid group that expands the library to over 90 games. Cities: Skylines brings its SimCity-toppling city-building gameplay, the strategy game Age of Wonders: Planetfall comes along with its new Tyrannosaurus Update, and Mudrunner brings its unique brand of truck racing. They're all there as of today and because the project is still in preview, all 92 games remain totally free. You just have to sign up and wait for your invite.