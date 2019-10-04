Resident Evil 3 Remake speculation reignited by Project Resistance Easter egg

The Project Resistance closed beta is live, giving Resident Evil fans their first chance at online multiplayer survival since the Outbreak days - and an unexpected throwback to Resident Evil 3. You don't have to look (or listen) hard to find the Easter egg either. Multiple players have shared videos of themselves in a match when a familiar theme starts playing in the background.

Resident Evil 3 Save Room Theme !! #PS4sharehttps://t.co/adH9QuNS6K pic.twitter.com/awQaIT4fkXOctober 4, 2019

Did you hear it? That's a little snippet of the save room music from Resident Evil 3 . Listen again as you watch this second clip.

The music plays, appropriately, in a safe room removed from Project Resistance's scenes of 4v1 horror, when your little squad of survivors can rest and restock without fear of the Mastermind's machinations. It's the closest thing to a save room in an online connected Resident Evil game, so it's an appropriate place for the music to play every now and then. It does leave you wondering, though… why is it here? What does it mean?

Project Resistance takes place during the Raccoon City outbreak, putting it around the same point in the series' timeline as Resident Evil 2 and 3. Sneaking in the save music could just be a loving nod to the latter game, since it hasn't had a big-budget remake yet. Or it could be a cheeky nod to the notion that we should expect to see more of Resident Evil 3 in the future - like with a Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Capcom hasn't said anything official about whether it's remaking Resident Evil 3, but the STARS do seem to be aligned (sorry). The remake of Resident Evil 2 was a commercial and critical success, and the two games share enough fundamentals and environments that Capcom may be able to create the three-make with relative ease. Relative to the mind-bogglingly complex and labor-intensive process of making a modern, big-budget game, that is. You know what, just forget I said anything about "ease".

The Project Resistance closed beta is still going until Monday, so we'll keep an eye out to see if players spot any other nods to Resident Evil 3 or the rest of the series over the weekend.