Resident Evil Project Resistance is "a great survival horror experience", says Capcom producer

The producer of upcoming Resident Evil spin-off, Project Resistance , has responded publicly to criticism of the series' new direction, stating that while it's "totally valid that people want more of the quality core [Resident Evil] experience" Capcom needs "to continue to branch out and try to offer up new gameplay in addition to refining the experiences people expect".

As Connor reported earlier this week , the first official trailer for Project Resistance – the new co-op game set in the Resident Evil universe – debuted ahead of its appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2019 earlier this week, introducing fans to the "four versus hordes of zombies and other even more horrible things" premise.

“Been seeing a lot of people who are not pleased with the idea that we’re making Project Resistance,” Walker said on Twitter (thanks, VGC ). “It’s totally valid that people want more of that quality core experience offered in RE2 and RE7.

“My take – we as a company need to continue to branch out and try to offer up new gameplay in addition to refining the experiences people expect from us. If we just continue to offer up the same thing over and over again, people will gradually lose interest with what we’re making.

“Project Resistance offers up a really interesting way to do that,” he added. “The most important part? That it’s a great survival horror experience, if non-traditional. I think we confuse things when we make things related to IP that don’t actually stay true to the core spirit of the IP, but this project happily doesn’t fall into that trap.

“I can’t wait till the closed beta to have more people actually play it and see how it is a refreshing new take, but very surely survival horror at its core,” Walker continued. “People who have played it have been positive, and I hope during CBT even more people will have fun playing it.

“We’re also earnestly trying to get feedback from people who have played it so we can actually make it better, which I feel is fairly rare from a publisher of our size. Based on that feedback, it could grow from a project to a fantastic game.”

