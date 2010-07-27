Predators sequel greenlit?

Share

Predators might not be out of cinemas yet, but producer Robert Rodriguez is already eyeing a sequel, and claims that Fox have given him the go-ahead to start pitching ideas.

“(Fox) said, ‘Let’s do some other ones. What other story ideas do you have?’” Rodriguez told IGN . “Because it was like, let’s test out the market with this one. They really wanted it to be pretty contained, pretty scaled-back.

"They didn’t want to put too many of the ideas into it that we could save for a second one. So we could see what the appetite was, because the bigger movie would actually be what comes following that.”

So Predators was just the appetiser then? Apparently so according to Rodriguez, who went on to stress the scope for sequel possibilities within the new world he and director Nimrod Antal have created.

“( Predators ) kind of sets up a new storyline, new location and world, and then you can kind of go crazy from there,” he said, before claiming that a second film would also form the third part of a kind of alternative trilogy.

“When I wrote Predators , it was to forget that even Predator 2 was made. So (with the sequel) all you would ever have to do is watch Predator and Predators , and you would have a little complete thing.”

With Predators proving to be a surprisingly non-crap ‘80s update, we’re with Rob on this one, and with a healthy box-office take in the bag, it’s no surprise that Fox are as well. So long as the Alien is nowhere to be seen, we’re all for it…

Excited for another Predators movie? Or should Rodriguez pull his head out of the past and come up with something new?