Here's where to pre-order the new premium Lego R2-D2 set - until it runs out, anyway

May 4 isn't too far away, and a premium Lego R2-D2 set is being released to mark the occasion this year. With a height pushing 13 inches, interactive features, and a mini replica of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber hidden inside, it's an impressive model that's designed as a display piece. Pre-orders are open now, and it'll set you back $199.99 / £179.99. However, the droid is a Lego Store exclusive so will probably sell out fast.

Standing at 12.5 inches (31 cm) high and 7.5 inches (19 cm) wide, this new Lego R2-D2 set isn't a throwaway novelty; it's a ludicrously detailed figure with authentic touches pulled directly from the films. Namely, it's got a retractable central leg, extendable hatches that hide R2's tools, a periscope that can be moved, a rotating head, and Luke’s hidden lightsaber that can be retrieved from a secret compartment. A lot of love has clearly gone into this model, so it's something any Star Wars fan would be psyched to own.

Just move quickly. Because the Lego R2-D2 set can only be found at the Lego Store, it's sure to sell like no-one's business. The same thing happened with the Lego NES set and the Lego Friends kit, so you may want to get a move on if you'd prefer to avoid disappointment.

Either way, it's been a busy week for Lego so far; as well as this exclusive Lego R2-D2 set, a Lego Luigi starter set was also announced. It joins the already sizeable range of Lego Super Mario sets with new course components, villains, and the plumber's trusty brother.

