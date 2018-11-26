£299 for a Nintendo Switch with Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best Cyber Monday deal yet

***Update:*** All these deals are done, but check out our guide to 2019's Nintendo Switch Black Friday offers.

Nintendo Switch bundle deals continue to be the hottest tickets of 2018 and we're not even that far into the day yet. AO.com (via eBay) has a neon Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Zelda: Breath of the Wild for £299, which is frankly insane prices for two of the best games on the platform and a console. Usually a bundle like this retails for more around the £350 mark, so you've got a saving of around £50 here.

Neon Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Zelda: Breath of the Wild for £299

An amazing deal that gets you the neon Switch and two of the best games on the platform for under £300

This is bound to sell out really quickly, so if you want to scoop it up I'd recommend doing it, like, right now. Probably five minutes ago in fact. There have been very few deals for a Switch console and two games for under £300, and when there have been it's been selling out insanely fast.

