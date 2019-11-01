Pokemon Sword and Shield will feature music from Undertale creator Toby Fox

Undertale creator Toby Fox has composed a music track that will be featured in the soundtrack for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The game developer and composer took to Twitter to reveal the news with an adorable little doodle of Yamper with the signature Undertale-esque flare.

Hey, I'm finally allowed to announce this: I was asked to compose a track for Pokémon Sword & Shield! It's a huge honor to be asked to be part of something like this. I hope you enjoy hearing it when the game comes out! pic.twitter.com/VmroEgJWqINovember 1, 2019

Fox clarified the music isn't a "main track," but it'll be exciting to hear it when the latest Pokemon adventure releases on November 15 nonetheless. Game Freak recently worked with Fox on its new IP Little Town Hero , which landed on the Switch last month. All of the music was composed by Fox and arranged by veteran Pokemon series composer, Hitomi Sato. In our review of the game, Jordan said the soundtrack is an instant classic and remarked that the music "amplifies the atmosphere" throughout the game's events.

Outside of their musical talents, it's been a big year for Fox in the world of Nintendo. Back in September, it was announced that everyone's favourite hoodie-wearing skeleton Sans from Undertale would be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a Mii skin, and the internet practically exploded with excitement.

Our upcoming return to the word of Pokemon just keeps on getting more and more exciting. With so many Galarian forms and unique Gen 8 Pokemon designs and a host of new features, I can hardly wait to explore everything the new adventure has to offer. The music has also been such a huge part of the series overall, with iconic themes and memorable tunes that bring the Pokemon world to life, and I can't wait to hear what Fox brings to the table.

With Pokemon Sword and Shield's release date just a few weeks away - it's even already available to pre-load - we don't have long to wait to hear it for ourselves.