Pokemon Sword and Shield Turffield puzzle solution: How to solve the little girl's riddle

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Turffield riddle is given to you by a girl standing at the side of the path in... yep, you guessed it: Turffield. It's one of the first towns you arrive in and has the Grass-type gym, but the riddle this girl gives to you in Pokemon Sword and Shield can be quite confusing. If you manage to solve it, you receive a reward, but before we get on to that, let's take a look at the riddle itself. Here's how to solve the Pokemon Sword and Shield Turffield riddle solution and complete the puzzle with the standing stones.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Turffield riddle

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In order to find the girl who tells you the riddle, head to the west side of the town and you'll see her stood by an archway, right before the viewing area for the mural. Talk to her, and she'll tell you the following riddle:

Seek yourself three standing stones,

with Grass before the other ones.

Use well that strength, and find then

the strength of its strength in the end.

Dally not, if you've a mind

to find what time has left behind.

At first glance, it's quite confusing. The strength of what now? However, if you break it down into sections, it's much more manageable. Especially when you realise that you can interact with most standing stones around the town and when you do, each one has a type associated with it.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

So your first clue is that you need to find the Grass-type standing stone first. That's simple enough; the Grass-type stone is to the west of the flower shop on the lower path, so head over there and interact with it.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Next, you need to figure out what type Grass is strong against. If you're a Pokemon veteran, you should know Grass is strong against Water. Where is the Water-type standing stone? Head back up to the girl, walk down the slope, then take the first right turn. It's the one next to the old man talking about mysterious stone structures.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Finally, you need to know what Water is strong against. This one's a little more obvious; it's Fire, and the Fire-type standing stone is all the way on the other side of town. Walk to the far east and you'll find it next to the river, with a fishing spot there too.

Interact with all three stones in that order and as a reward you'll dig up the Expert Belt, which makes supereffective moves even stronger than they already are.

Result!