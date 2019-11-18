Pokemon Sword and Shield fiery spirit outfit: What to wear for the man in Ballonlea

When you arrive in Ballonlea in Pokemon Sword and Shield, you'll find a man stood in the corner ranting about wanting you to wear "clothes with a fiery spirit that embodies his burning feelings" so he can feel like a Fire-type Pokemon. Yeah, he's an odd one. Nevertheless, you might think it's as simple as wearing the Fire-type uniform, but you'd be sorely mistaken. Read on to find out which clothes have a fiery spirit to wear for the man in Ballonlea in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll find this strange man in the south-west corner of Ballonlea, stood behind the boy who tells you about Frank, his grandpa. Speak to him and he'll go on a rant about how he wants to be like Sizzlipede and Scorbunny, but to do so, he needs to see you wear clothes with a fiery spirit that embodies his burning feelings. It's certainly curious, especially since he doesn't explain exactly what those clothes are.

Luckily for you though, we've sussed it out. You need to go to Hammerlocke and have a considerable amount of cash available, because clothes in Pokemon Sword and Shield are expensive. Enter the Boutique store west of the gym, then first enter the changing room and equip the Fire uniform, earned by defeating Kabu.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Next, speak to the shop assistant and purchase everything you possibly can branded as Fire-type: tracksuit jacket, trackie bottoms, sport travel bag, sport cap, and sport sunglasses. With all of those equipped along with the Fire uniform, head back to Ballonlea and speak to the man.

He'll be thoroughly impressed and as a result, will give you TM78 Acrobatics. Worth it? Probably not, but oh well!