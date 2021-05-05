Pokemon Snap Where It Snacks and Snoozes - how to make the Pokemon show itself

The Pokemon Snap Where It Snacks and Snoozes research task is one of the first ones that is tripping players up in Florio Nature Park, but we're here to help. You're not given any clues for this Pokemon Snap LenTalk research request from Professor Mirror, other than there's a Pokemon sleeping in a specific area and that it'll show itself if another Pokemon is nearby. Well, the Pokemon you're looking for is Heracross, and this guide explains how to complete the Pokemon Snap Where It Snacks and Snoozes task.

Pokemon Snap Where It Snacks and Snoozes explained

To complete the Pokemon Snap Where It Snacks and Snoozes research task, you need to head to Florio Nature Park at night with a research level of two. After you cross the stone bridge and go round the corner past the Murkrow, use your scan to see Pinsir horns sticking out of the ground, then throw a blue Illumina Orb at the Pinsir to make it jump out of its hole.

Scan again a few times and voila! Heracross should fall out of a tree and land on its back, where Pinsir will peer over it and you can take some snaps. If Heracross doesn't fall, throwing a fluffruit or two may help it down.

Later on in the level, you'll find Pinsir and Heracross locking horns in a bit of a scrap, which is a great opportunity to get some 4* photos of the pair. If you play a tune as you pass, you can cease the fighting and send them on their merry way.