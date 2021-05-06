Pokemon Snap Flopping by the Water - how to make Pidgeot snatch a Magikarp

Pokemon Snap Flopping by the Water is one of the early Lentalk Research requests you'll get, and this one comes from Rita. Once you've played through Florio Nature Park during the day, you'll have noticed the Magikarp flopping around in the second section of the course, along with the Pidgeot that scares the Taillow along the path, but how do you get the pair to interact? It's actually not too difficult, so keep reading for a complete guide to the Pokemon Snap Flopping by the Water research.

Pokemon Snap Where It Snacks and Snoozes | Pokemon Snap Meganium's Pal | Pokemon Snap One-Hand Freeze | Pokemon Snap behind waterfall

Pokemon Snap Flopping by the Water research explained

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Playing through Florio Nature Park during the day at research level two means you know exactly where the two required Pokemon are for the Pokemon Snap Flopping by the Water request, but making Pidgeot swoop down and snatch Magikarp is whole other kettle of fish. It requires you to get Pidgeot into position first; when you come round the corner and see Pidgeot land on the path in front of you, throw a fluffruit at it. You need to actually hit the Pidgeot – if you miss, you have another opportunity when Pidgeot perches on the ledge to your left-hand side.

If done correctly, Pidgeot should fly over to the top of the tall tree near where Magikarp is chilling, the same one Hoothoot is stuck inside. When Pidgeot is up there, throw a fluffruit and Magikarp to make it bounce in the air. This gets the attention of Pidgeot and will cause it to swoop down off the tree and pick up Magikarp, then fly off into the distance with it.

You need to get a photo of Magikarp and Pidgeot together when they're flying off, so there's a small window of opportunity. Don't worry if the picture isn't great though; as you can see from the one I took above, it was when the pair were almost out of view but it still counted for the Pokemon Snap Flopping by the Water research task.