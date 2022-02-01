How to solve the Uxie puzzle in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Figuring out how to solve Uxie's puzzle in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the surprise quests in the game. There are quite a few little puzzles to complete in the game as you work through the story, and this one is a riddle with an answer that may stump you for a little while - or at least catch you off guard.

You'll encounter this puzzle in the Mission called The Trial of Lake Acquity, and the mythical Pokemon will require you to correctly answer its riddle in order to obtain a item that'll help you create the Red Chain.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Uxie will question you on the number of eyes that five different Pokemon have, each of which you'll find within Hisui:

Combee. Zubat. Unown. Magneton. Dusclops.

Combee has six eyes, Zubat has zero, Unown has one, Magneton has three, and Dusclops also has one. That means the code that Uxie is looking for is as follows:

60131

That's the sequence of numbers that you'll have to give Uxie in order to receive Uxie's Claw, the item needed for the Red Chain. Don't worry, you'll be given the chance to come back and catch it later in order to add it to your Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokdex.