Pokemon Legends Arceus file size has been estimated by Nintendo

The file sizes of Pokemon Legends Arceus, as well as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, have been estimated by the Switch eShop.

Earlier today, it was noted by NintendoLife that the file sizes of Pokemon Legends Arceus, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, and Pokemon Shining Pearl had been listed on the Nintendo eShop for the Switch. However, upon closer inspection, it's been revealed that the file sizes of all three games are noted as "estimates" by the eShop.

Nonetheless, it's an interesting little detail to note. According to this estimate from the Nintendo Switch eShop, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl should come in at about 10GB each, and 20GB altogether if you opt to purchase the double pack featuring both games.

You'll need a little more space for Pokemon Legends Arceus, though. The forthcoming game is reportedly weighing in at 13GB, according to the Nintendo Switch eShop estimate. It should be noted that these are very loose estimates since it's doubtful that any of the three Pokemon games have gone gold and as such are still very much in the development process.

Anything can change between now and when all three games launch, therefore. As for when all three do launch though, both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, which are remakes of the beloved Diamond and Pearl games, will be launching on November 19 later this year. We'll have to wait a little longer for Pokemon Legends Arceus, as the action-adventure RPG arrives on the Nintendo Switch next year on January 28, 2022.

Head over to our writeup of everything announced at the Pokemon Presents presentation that aired yesterday on August 18 for more.