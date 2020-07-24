Pokemon Go Ultra Unlocks: All the rewards for completing the Global Challenges during Go Fest

Throughout the two-day event this weekend, players will take on Global Challenges to earn Pokemon Go Ultra Unlocks. These are week-long rewards that introduce specific Pokemon, new shinies, timed research, and more to Pokemon Go. You — and everyone else playing in Pokemon Go Fest 2020 — will need to complete a total of 32 Global Challenges during the event however, in order to unlock the following three Pokemon Go Ultra Unlocks.

Pokemon Go Fest Global Challenges explained

(Image credit: Niantic)

We don't have the details on all of the Global Challenges, but what we do know is that there are 32 of them in total. Trainers will need to work together to complete as many Global Challenges as possible, tracked via the Global Challenge Arena section in the Today view.

Pokemon Go Fest 2020 Ultra Unlocks

Week One: Dragon Week (July 31 @ 1pm PDT - August 7 @ 1pm PDT)

Dragon Week is unlocked if trainers manage to complete eight of the 32 challenges and if it's achieved, you can look forward to the following:

Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Bagon, Trapinch, Swablu, and Gible appearing more frequently in the wild

Dratini, Bagon, Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, Gible, and Deino hatching from 7km eggs

Shiny Deino makes its debut

Rayquaza in five-star raids

Unique timed research will reward two Deino encounters

Week Two: Enigma Week (August 7 @ 1pm PDT - August 14 @ 1pm PDT)

Enigma week will unlock if 16 of the 32 challenges are completed.

Staryu, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bronzor, and Elgyem appearing more frequently in the wild

Cleffa, Igglybuff, Lunatone, Solrock, and Elgyem hatching from 7km eggs

Shiny Staryu makes its debut

Bronzong, Claydol, Elgyem, and Unown U, L, T, R, and A in raids

Deoxys will be in five-star raids, including shiny Deoxys

Week 3: Unova Week (August 14 @ 1pm PDT - August 21 @ 1pm PDT)

This is the big one, folks. Unova Week will introduce a number of brand new Pokemon if 24 challenges are met.

Sewaddle, Cottonee, and Emolga will be making their Pokemon Go debut in the wild and in 7km eggs

Bouffalant will also be making its debut in the wild and from 7km eggs, but only in New York City and "surrounding areas"

Roggenrola and more Pokemon from the Unova region will be in raids

Genesect will be in five-star raids, including shiny Genesect

Shiny Roggenrola makes its debut

All in all, a lot of very worthy rewards to grind for. As always, make sure you stay safe when playing Pokemon Go, and good luck completing the challenges!