Pokemon Go Extraordinary Raid Week has begun, featuring Dragonite, Tyranitar, Metagross, and more

Pokemon Go 's Extraordinary Raid Week is now underway and will continue through 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm BST on Tuesday, May 28. New and increasingly difficult raids featuring different Pokemon will appear throughout the week, and you'll receive double Raid Stardust and XP for participating in any of them.

Here are all the Pokemon that will appear in each raid tier:

One-star: Machop, Slakoth, Shinx, Bronzor

Two-star: Misdreavus, Kirlia, Mawile, Feebas, Clamperl, Bibarel

Three-star: Alolan Raichu, Chansey, Scyther, Aerodactyl, Floatzel

Four-star: Alolan Marowak, Dragonite, Tyranitar, Absol, Metagross

Extraordinary Raid Week will also see a few other bonuses. Shiny Bronzor may appear during one-star raids, for instance. Today, May 22, will also feature a dedicated "Raid Hour" during which "the number of raids of all levels will increase." If you're interested, log on between 6pm and 7pm local time.

And we haven't even gotten to the most exciting part: Lapras, the best Pokemon, is getting its own raid day. Somebody pinch me. On Saturday, May 25 from 11am to 2pm local time, Lapras will join in on all raid tiers. You'll also have a chance to catch a Shiny Lapras. Note that Asia-Pacific players will get their own Lapras day on Sunday, May 26, also at 11am to 2pm local time.

The number of Lapras in the world is about to increase dramatically, and reader, I couldn't be happier.

