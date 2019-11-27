Free PS Plus games for December 2019 are Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross

The free PS Plus games for December 2019 will go live on December 3, and they'll keep you wallrunning and bike riding all through the holidays. The latest pair of free PS Plus games for subscribers is Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross: the first is a brilliant shooter from the same studio (and fictional universe) that would later bring us Apex Legends , and the second is a game about riding motorcycles very fast over very large piles of dirt. They're each thrilling in their own way.

Both games will be available to claim until January 6, at which point they'll be replaced by the next month's selection of free games. As long as you claim the games before that, you'll be able to download and play them for as long as you remain a PS Plus subscriber.

Titanfall 2 (PS4)

Up until Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came out, Titanfall 2 was the only game with a single-player campaign that Respawn Entertainment ever made. Titanfall 2 has a multiplayer mode as well, and it's even more fantastically tuned and fully featured than the first game, but its campaign is some of the best raw action you'll ever play. You'll wallrun, slide, and shoot through dizzying environments that truly capitalize on Titanfall's sci-fi setting, and you'll do it all with the help of your big robot buddy B.T. It's so good.

Monster Energy Supercross (PS4)

Do you like driving fast? Do you like dirtbikes? Do you like energy drinks? Do you like spelling "video game" as one word? Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame has all these things and more. As it says on the tin, this is an official adaptation of the stadium racing event - in this case a playable form of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season. You can customize both your bike and rider across two classes, and race alone or online.

