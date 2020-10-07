PlayStation gives you the closest look yet at the PS5 and its design

A new PS5 teardown video has given us an inside look into the console's design, just a few weeks ahead of its November 12 release.

The breakdown arrives alongside a new post on the PlayStation Blog by Masayus Ito, EVP of Hardware Engineering and Operation at Sony Interactive Entertainment, who writes that the video is designed to give fans "a look at all of the magic happening inside the PS5 that brings out the beautiful games you’ll experience this holiday season".

The video shows Yasuhiro Ootori, VP of the mechanical design department at Sony, dissassembling the entire console right down to its circuit boards, presenting an in-depth look at the PS5's cooling system, internal architecture, and design functionality.

It also gives us another decent sense of just how big the PS5 really is, and why PlayStation decided to maintain such a hefty scale for its next-generation of gaming hardware. You can, at the very least, reduce that size somewhat by removing the PS5's vertical base, which the video confirms is removable via a screw holding it in place, and can even be switched around to hold the console horizontally.

Oh, and in case you wondering, the video comes with a disclaimer stating that disassembling your PS5 at home will "invalidate your manufacturer’s guarantee", meaning you won't be entitled to any free repairs or refunds should it break, just as is the case with the PlayStation 4.

Worth keeping in mind before you take a hammer to your next-gen console this November. As always, we'll let you know of any more PS5 news as soon as it gets announced, so stay tuned to GamesRadar as we near ever closer to release.

