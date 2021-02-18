Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story is a look at the company’s history in a five-part series

Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story is a documentary series focusing on the story behind the iconic Japanese company, and there's a brand new trailer for it out now.

You can see the debut trailer for Playing With Power just below. The Nintendo Story is streaming exclusively on Crackle beginning on March 1, and is made up of five episodes in total, going over the complete history of Nintendo.

From trading cards to Super Mario Bros. to the runaway success of the Switch, watch the official trailer for Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story. pic.twitter.com/CNbyZlGAqfFebruary 17, 2021

Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story comes from Jeremy Snead and Sean Astin, who teamed up back in 2014 for Video Games: The Movie. This time, Snead is writing and directing the five-part series for Crackle, while Astin is serving as executive producer.

The story of Nintendo will be told with help from some familiar faces from around the games industry. Appearing in the series are the likes of Xbox's Phil Spencer, author Chris Kohler, streamer Natalie Casanova, actor Alison Haislip, and many others providing insight and personal stories. Even longtime Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aimé will be making an appearance in the documentary.

The timing for a documentary series on Nintendo couldn't be better, with the company riding atop historical sales figures of the Nintendo Switch. The Switch might be entering its fourth year on the market, but it still managed to outsell the combined efforts of the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and both last-gen consoles in 2020 in the UK.

The Switch might be at the "midpoint" of its lifecycle, but 2021 is still set to be a massive year for Nintendo's hit console. Just yesterday on February 17, the company held its first Nintendo Direct since September 2019, unveiling The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Switch to celebrate the franchise's 35th anniversary, and a raft of other games, including a new Mario Golf, Splatoon 3, Project Triangle Strategy, and many more.

