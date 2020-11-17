Players have been having some trouble figuring out No Man's Sky on the PS5

No Man's Sky players have been having a little bit of a problem with accessing the next-gen version of the game. Those looking to transfer their game from the previous gen's PS4 will have to do things a certain way if they want to make sure they're playing the next-gen version of the game properly.

A No Man's Sky fan took to Reddit to clarify things on the official PS5 subreddit for their fellow fans. The post tells the story of some of the Redditor's friends who copied their save data from the PS4 straight over to the new console without getting the PS5 updates. As a result, those friends were said to be playing the PS4 version of the game for several days before realizing that they weren't properly playing the next-gen version. Oops.

But these things happen, and the Redditor was there to offer solutions to their fellow fans. They first noted that when playing the game without the update, the main screen will specifically refer to the copy of No Man's Sky as being the PS4 edition. This makes for an easy way for players to figure out whether or not they're using the right version on their shiny new console.

If your copy of No Man's Sky has this problem, the solution is pretty simple: all you have to do is go to the PS5 part of the store and get the next-gen patch for the game. As the Redditor notes, this doesn't automatically download so it does indeed need to be done manually. Without the patch, players miss out on plenty of neat next-gen features, so it's important to make sure that you've got it downloaded to get the most out of the PS5's hardware.

Once you've got the patch ready to go, it should be smooth sailing for your next-gen No Man's Sky adventure. So enjoy the ride!

Have you gotten your new console yet? Check out our guide on where and how to buy a PS5 .