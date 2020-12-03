Persona producer teases “exciting plans” for series’ 25th anniversary next year

A Persona series producer has teased some "exciting plans" for the 25th anniversary of the series next year in 2021.

Just below, you can see a developer message from the Persona team (courtesy of Persona Central), who took home an award at the recent PlayStation Partner Awards 2020. In the message, Persona team director and producer Kazuhisa Wada says that "as next year is the 25th anniversary of the Persona series, we have many exciting plans which we hope you will all enjoy."

As for what these plans could be, there's plenty of potential for a celebration of the Persona series. Earlier this year, Persona 4 Golden debuted on the PC for the first time, and was a success on the new platform for Atlus. There's always the possibility that the developer could eye bringing other games in the series to PC (and I for one would welcome a Persona 3 port to PC), and Sega have made comments to this effect before.

Elsewhere, Persona fans are still holding out hope of a western release for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. The spin-off, developed in partnership with Koei Tecmo, was released earlier this year in February in Japan, for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. There have been some hints of an English localization from Atlus and Sega, but nothing has ever been confirmed.

Just recently, it was revealed that Persona 5 Royal has the highest Platinum Trophy completion percentage out of any PlayStation game. Considering Persona 5 Royal is a game that can take well over 80 hours to complete it you're being methodical in the pursuit of Trophies, that's some serious dedication.

