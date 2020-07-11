Persona 4 Golden tops 500,000 players on PC

Persona 4 Golden has clocked up 500,000 players on PC.

"We're excited to announce that Persona 4 Golden has hit 500,000 players on PC! Thank you for all your support!" Atlus West tweeted excitedly earlier today, before showing off new art created by character designer Shigenori Soejima "to celebrate". "We hope you're enjoying #P4G and welcome back to the Midnight Channel!"

Persona 4 Golden released on PC last month after a surprise announcement – and then a surprise release – at the 2020 PC Gaming Show. It was a pleasant shock for Persona fans, particularly as the publisher doesn't often port its products and this is the first time a Persona game has been available to PC.

As Siliconera points out, hitting 500,000 players means Persona 4 Golden has sold more on PC in its debut month than it did on PlayStation Vita in Japan over several years combined.

Persona 4 Golden is available now on PC via Steam for $20, with a deluxe edition that comes with a digital soundtrack and artbook for $25.

