Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzle answers guide

Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzles are among the best ways to increase your intelligence social stat, simply because they don't use up a time slot. You'll periodically find new crossword puzzles on the table at Leblanc, and you can solve them instantly for a free point of intelligence. Most of them are pretty straightforward, and the answer often lies in the current arc of the story, but others are a bit obscure. So, we've prepared a full guide to all the Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzle answers to help you make the most of this free intelligence boost.
- How school years are divided - Semesters
- Hanami: Cherry (?) viewing - Blossom
- Time for a trip: (?) week - Golden
- What are the May Blues - Malaise
- Where is art shown off and sold - Gallery
- A type of outdoor allergy - Pollenosis
- Nihonga: (?) cultural artwork - Japanese
- Label for an unparalleled artist - Master
- Held to inform the public - Conference
- Changes with the season - Wardrobe
- Exchanged all over the world - Currency
- A border between air masses - Front
- Medicine of varying legality - Narcotics
- Many students' greatest l love - Vacation
- These gauge student knowledge - Finals
- A seasonal, skybound event - Fireworks
- A stationary hot spot: heat (?) - Island
- Necessary for dares - Courage
- A common skin injury - Sunburn
- When it's too hot to sleep - Sweltering
- Techy term for e-infiltration - Hacking
- Localized destructive storm - Typhoon
- Tsukimi: lunar viewing (?) - Festival
- Establishing order or worth - Ranking
- Absorbs the most light - Black
- Co-opted Celtic holiday - Halloween
- Lined up at school festivals - Stalls
- Tipster hotlines offer this - Reward
- Laying into someone - Bashing
- Draws people to you - Charisma
- AKA sweating sickness - Influenza
- What lights do for store signage - Illuminate
- Politicians thrive on this rating - Approval
- Joyful holiday w/ an intruder - Christmas
Here's everything you need to know about Persona 5 Royal confidants, and all the Persona 5 Royal answers you need to ace exams.