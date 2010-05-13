Penn ordered to anger management

Sean Penn has been ordered to complete 300 hours of community service and 36 hours of anger management therapy following his spat with a papparazzo last year.

Penn was caught on camera kicking the pap in the leg at a shopping centre in LA, and was originally charged with battery and vandalism which carries a jail sentence of up to 18 months.

The charge was reduced to misdemeanour vandalism (the pap's camera was also damaged), and Penn subsequently pleaded no contest.

He is due at Cannes this year to promote Fair Game , the Doug Liiman-helmed thriller in which he stars alongside Naomi Watts.

No word yet on whether the charge will affect Penn's appearance on the Croisette, though we're thinking the paparazzi should keep their wits about them just in case.

