Patrick Dempsey joins Transformers 3

The latest addition to Michael Bay's Transformers 3 is Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey.



Dempsey will be playing the boss of Megan Fox’s character, Mikaela Banes.



The former 80s teen star told Brazilian reporters that it was a ‘dark role’, which for some reason brings to mind a Chocolate Swiss Roll, but that's probably because we're hungry.



This will be quite a change as these days when Dempsey is not saving lives as a telly doctor, you're most likely to find him starring in romantic comedies.

The addition of Dempsey comes after casting the somewhat left-field choices of Frances Mc Dormand and John Malkovich, who are normally more associated with low budget Indie projects.

On the robot casting side, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are confirmed for a return, among several new robots, though which ethnic minorities the new transformers will offend through vulgar stereotypes is unclear.



Filming will start this month, and according to EW.com, locations confirmed are the U.S, Africa, Moscow and China.

Transformers 3? Or kill me, kill me now, do it, i'm right here, come on, do it? Let us know.