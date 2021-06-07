Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn reportedly in early discussions to star in Wedding Crashers 2

Wedding Crashers 2 isn't officially in the works – but it may be on the horizon.

The comedy sequel hasn't been greenlit by the studio, but Collider reports that there's a script for the movie that has been well-received. Plus, director David Dobkin, who helmed the first movie, is reportedly scouting for locations in the event that Wedding Crashers 2 is given the green light. Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, who headlined the first movie, are apparently in early discussions to reprise their roles, but neither them nor Dobkin are officially on board as things stand.

The original Wedding Crashers came out in 2005 and starred other big names including Isla Fisher, Rachel McAdams, Will Ferrell, Bradley Cooper, and Christopher Walken. The movie followed divorce mediators and best pals Jeremy (Vaughn) and John (Wilson) as they crashed weddings in their spare time to take advantage of the free alcohol and the opportunity to hook up with female guests.

This isn't the first talk of a sequel, either. "Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie," Vaughn told Entertainment Tonight last year. "So, there has been an idea that is pretty good. So, we are talking about that in the early stages.

As for what the sequel would be about, Dobkin told Collider last year : "I’d be curious what it’d be like for guys in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world. What a weird, difficult, challenging story that is."

In the 16 years since Wedding Crashers, the director has made movies like seasonal fantasy comedy Fred Claus in 2007 and 2014’s legal drama The Judge starring Robert Downey Jr. His latest offering last year with Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga , in which Will Ferrel and Rachel McAdams play two Icelandic singers who enter the Eurovision Song Contest.