Overwatch celebrates Mardi Gras with a limited-time event

Overwatch is celebrating Mardi Gras in style, with a limited-time event centered around everyone's favorite sharpshooter, Ashe.

Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge runs from February 25 to March 9, during which you'll be able to get six sprays, two player icons, and an epic (and I mean, truly epic) Ashe and Bob skin. The skin has big Mardi Gras energy, with Ashe donning a masquerade mask and Bob wearing a full set of beads (how did he get them, I'm just curious). Wins in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade will earn you the rewards, with nine wins netting you the fantastic Ashe skin.

You can earn even more rewards by watching Twitch streamers during or after matches: five Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge sprays, to be exact. You'll get one spray for watching two hours, two sprays for watching four, and two more sprays for watching six hours.

But Ashe's Mardi Gras Challenge isn't the only thing to celebrate this week - Experimental card is joining the ranks for both PC and console players. This new mode will let Overwatch players test out gameplay changes, not unlike the public test realm on PC (except it's in the live game). You'll be able to earn experience and earn loot boxes while playing in this new mode, so it's clear Blizzard really wants to get more players' input on upcoming changes to the meta. Any change introduced in the Experimental mode is not guaranteed to end up in the live game, so don't panic when you see the first test: triple DPS, ack!