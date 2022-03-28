Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars 2022

Ariana DeBose has won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story at the 2022 Academy Awards.

She was up against Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), and Judi Dench (Belfast).

During her speech, DeBose gave an emotional thanks to Rita Moreno, who played the character Anita in the original West Side Story. "Your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me, and I love you so much," she said.

The actor went on to say: "Look into her eyes, you see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina who found her strength in life through art – and that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate."

DeBose also plays Anita in Steven Spielberg's take on the famous musical, with Rachel Zegler as María, Ansel Elgort as Tony, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff, and a returning Moreno, this time playing Valentina. Moreno herself won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the role of Anita in 1962. The film tells the love story of María and Tony, who are on opposite sides of a gang war between the Jets and the Sharks.

West Side Story is up for seven Oscars total tonight (tonight) – alongside Best Supporting Actress, the film has also been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Sound.

You can stream West Side Story on Disney Plus now (and on HBO Max in the US) – and check out our Oscars 2022 winners list for the latest updates on the ceremony.