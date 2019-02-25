Popular

Oscar winners 2019: Spider-Verse takes home Best Animated Feature while Green Book wins overall

Find out who the Oscar winners of 2019 are with our full list of all the winners

The Oscar winners 2019 have been decided. Though Marvel pictures (including a certain multi-verse crossing animated miracle) got more nods than anybody would have ever expected ten years ago, the Best Picture praise went south to '60s-set dramedy Green Book

Black Panther didn't fulfill its birthright and become become the first superhero movie to win Best Picture, but there was plenty to enjoy throughout the host-free night of awards, applause, and musical routines. Check out the entire list of Oscar winners 2019 right here.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book - WINNER

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Lead Actress

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite - WINNER

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Lead Actor

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Director

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma - WINNER

Adam McKay - Vice

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali - Green Book - WINNER

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER

Animated Short

Animal Behaviour

Bao - WINNER

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Adapted Screenplay

Joel Coen, Ethan Coen - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman - WINNER

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters - A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara -  The Favourite

Paul Schrader - First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book - WINNER

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Adam McKay  - Vice

Documentary Feature

Free Solo - WINNER

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence. - WINNER

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin - WINNER

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma - WINNER

Shoplifters

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

Original Score

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther - WINNER

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

All The Stars - Black Panther

I’ll Fight - RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow - A Star Is Born - WINNER

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man - WINNER

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma - WINNER

A Star Is Born

Production Design

Black Panther - WINNER

First Man

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther - WINNER

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice - WINNER

Connor Sheridan

Connor has been doing news and feature things for GamesRadar+ since 2012, which is suddenly a long time ago. How on earth did that happen?
