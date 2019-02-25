Oscar winners 2019: Spider-Verse takes home Best Animated Feature while Green Book wins overall

The Oscar winners 2019 have been decided. Though Marvel pictures (including a certain multi-verse crossing animated miracle) got more nods than anybody would have ever expected ten years ago, the Best Picture praise went south to '60s-set dramedy Green Book.
Black Panther didn't fulfill its birthright and become become the first superhero movie to win Best Picture, but there was plenty to enjoy throughout the host-free night of awards, applause, and musical routines. Check out the entire list of Oscar winners 2019 right here.
Best Picture
Black Panther
Green Book - WINNER
Roma
Lead Actress
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite - WINNER
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Lead Actor
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Director
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma - WINNER
Adam McKay - Vice
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali - Green Book - WINNER
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Animated Feature
Mirai
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER
Animated Short
Animal Behaviour
Bao - WINNER
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Adapted Screenplay
Joel Coen, Ethan Coen - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman - WINNER
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters - A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara - The Favourite
Paul Schrader - First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book - WINNER
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Adam McKay - Vice
Documentary Feature
Free Solo - WINNER
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence. - WINNER
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin - WINNER
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma - WINNER
Shoplifters
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
Green Book
The Favourite
Vice
Original Score
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther - WINNER
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Original Song
All The Stars - Black Panther
I’ll Fight - RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow - A Star Is Born - WINNER
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Visual Effects
First Man - WINNER
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
First Man
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma - WINNER
A Star Is Born
Production Design
Black Panther - WINNER
First Man
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther - WINNER
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice - WINNER
