Oscar Isaac latest actor getting into the comic book game with a character that looks just like him

Oscar Isaac is diving into comic books - not only is he is starring and producing in a movie adaptation of DC/Vertigo's Ex Machina, he is now developing an actual comic book of his own - featuring a lead character who not-so-coincidentally looks like the actor.

Head Wounds: Sparrow is planned as a 2021 original graphic novel (OGN) published by Legendary Comics, with an eye towards a live-action project of some kind produced by Legendary's film division and Isaac's production company Mad Gene. The protagonist of this story is Leo Guidry, who happens to look a lot like Isaac.

Just last week actor Keanu Reeves announced a new comic book series he'd co-write starring a character that looked just like Reeves.

(Image credit: Legendary Comics)

"Leo Guidry is a bad person and an even worse cop. When he suffers a psychic head wound, his life on the edge slips into spiritual warfare," reads Legendary's description of the OGN. "In a landscape of angels, devils, and everything in between, can a person utterly devoid of empathy find a way to overcome the forces of darkness that have infiltrated his reality? This is the world of Head Wounds: Sparrow."

The OGN will be drawn by Christian Ward, based on a story by John Alvey, a script by comics writer Brian Buccellato, with Isaac as producer/developer.

Head Wounds: Sparrow is based on the real-life experiences of a childhood friend of Isaac and Alvey, Bob Johnson.

"When diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and as a way to cope, Johnson turned to his passion of writing and created the character of Leo," Legendary explains in the announcement. "Inspired by a dream, Johnson conceived the supernatural affliction that haunts Leo throughout the story and forces him to face his own past trauma and lack of empathy."

Head Wounds: Sparrow is scheduled to go on sale in early 2021.

