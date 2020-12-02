Online retailer cancels 1,000 next-gen orders placed by scalpers

UK retailer Very has canceled 1,000 PS5 and Xbox Series X orders that were reportedly placed by console scalpers.

According to Eurogamer, Crep Chief Notify (CCN) claimed to have purchased over 1,000 Xbox Series X consoles from "a very well known online retailer." CCN charges a subscription to help scalpers get their hands on sought-after items like PS5 and Xbox Series X and resell them at a higher price. Asked by Sky News for comment, Very confirmed that it had canceled Xbox Series X and PS5 orders that were somehow placed when they weren't on sale.

"As a result of a technical error, some people were able to place orders for PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles for a short time on Sunday," Very told Sky. "However, these items are not on sale and affected customers have received notice that the orders have been cancelled. We apologise for the confusion caused."

Unfortunately, a few shoppers simply looking to pick up a single PS5 or Xbox Series X were also tangled up in the situation, but Very has promised those customers full refunds. Right now, gamers need to be incredibly vigilant in order to catch stock in time to buy a PS5, and Xbox Series X stock is similarly sparse. It isn't clear if and when Very will have PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles for order. At least on Sony's side, we know more PS5 stock is coming "before the end of the year."

If you are on the hunt for a next-gen console, watch out for deceptive PS5 eBay scams.