Online multiplayer comes to Sackboy: A Big Adventure in new update

Sackboy: A Big Adventure gets new online mutiplayer mode in today's update.

Developer Sumo Digital has announced that the latest Sackboy title will be getting its online multiplayer mode today, and detailed what you can expect in a new PlayStation blog post.

Design director, Ned Waterhouse, said, "Our goal from day one of this project was to give players an excellent single-player platforming experience. But…we wanted that experience to be even better when you shared it with your mates."

There's a lot to unpack, so let's break down everything we've learned from the new multiplayer mode.

First, there's Teamwork levels, where you'll be able to play through Sackboy's whole adventure from start to finish with up to three companions. Sumo Digital has also included ten dedicated Teamwork levels where you and your friends will have to work together if you want to succeed. There are two levels in each of the five worlds, and players must collaborate to reach the end goal.

Multiplayer moves have been added to the mode, including slapping, grabbing, and rolling, which can be used to assist or sabotage your friends. Dodge has also been added to give you a better advantage. Co-op emotes have been added, which you can unlock with collectabells or you can discover them in prize bubbles.

Levels include rewards for bronze, silver, and gold scores, and in online multiplayer, you earn and score as a team. It's important to add that if you've helped friends play Sackboy in multiplayer and earned items in their game, your progress will be carried over to your local game, so you can keep on playing solo.

Along with a new multiplayer update, PS4 and PS5 cross-play has been added, so you'll be able to enjoy online play with friends who are still playing on current-gen. But that's not all, as Sumo Digital has also included an option to transfer your PS4 progress over to PS5. To do this, simply load Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PS4, select Extras in the pause menu and follow the instructions.

