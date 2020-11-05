GamesRadar+ is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

One of the Fantastic Four will be overwhelmed by a symbiote in King in Black tie-in

And more on the return of Nick Fury Sr.

Fantastic Four #29
(Image credit: Mark Brooks (Marvel Comics))

Marvel's King in Black crossover event will grow - like any good symbiote would - to take over one of the Fantastic Four family.

Dan Slott's ongoing Fantastic Four series will crossover with the King in Black event in February. This tie-in issue, Fantastic Four #29, will be drawn by guest artist Ze Carlos.

(Image credit: Mark Brooks (Marvel Comics))

"In the middle of the chaos that is King in Black...a symbiote bonds with a member of Marvel’s First Family!" reads Marvel's solicitation for the issue.

The solicitation doesn't disclose which member of the extended Richards family it is, but it makes a bit of sense that it could be Franklin Richards given changes he's had as he's grown into a teenager (such as dying his hair) while also dealing with new questions about him being a mutant or not as revealed recently in Fantastic Four #25.

February's Fantastic Four #29 will also pick up on the recent team-up of the revived Uatu the Watcher and Nick Fury, who was transformed into the Unseen back in the 2014 event Original Sin.

"Also in this issue, the Unseen is putting together a squadron for a secret mission in deep space," Fantastic Four #29's solicitation concludes.

Fantastic Four #29 will be Ze Carlos' first issue of Fantastic Four, after being a guest artist on Spider-Verse #6, and portions of Amazing Mary Jane #6, Amazing Spider-Man #40, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11 and #14, and Venom #20.

