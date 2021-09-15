OlliOlli World gets gnarly new character customization and 120fps support

OlliOlli World is getting 120fps support on PS5 alongside a gnarly new character creator.



The news comes from a PlayStation Blog post that has been published today, September 15. In it, we get to see the brand new biome of Burntrock, an arid region filled with cacti, skeletons, and er, giant purple diamonds that are usually less-than-ideal for a skateboard.

As Simon Bennett, Co-CEO at Roll7 describes in the post: "The levels in Burntrock are designed to teach you new techniques, like grabs, whilst simultaneously providing you a chance to polish up the skills you’ve developed through the game so far. And that means… well, it means you’re going to slam!"



Still, even those slams in Burntrock are likely to be thrilling ones, because the game will support 120fps on PS5. While it seems likely that Xbox Series X will also support this higher frame rate option, we've reached out to publisher Private Division to confirm this detail.



On top of this new next-gen detail, we also got a look at the game's character customization, which includes the ability to switch up your style and deck out your board with new wheels, board designs, and trucks. Basically, you'll be able to stamp your own style as your try to make your way through Radlandia.

Hopefully we'll get a concrete release date soon, as OlliOlli World is set to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this Winter.

Check out what we made of this exhilarating action-platformer in our OlliOlli World preview.