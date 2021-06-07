Oddworld: Soulstorm Xbox Series X listing appears on ESRB website

Oddworld: Soulstorm appears to be coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox One, according to a new ESRB listing .

As spotted by Gematsu , the USA's Entertainment Software Rating Board recently posted a listing stating that the latest installment in the Oddworld franchise has been rated for release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Gematsu also notes a new listing from Brazil's advisory rating board , which lists launches on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, although does not mention Microsoft's newer consoles.

Oddworld: Soulstorm was released in April 2021, seven years after the series' last outing, on PC via the Epic Games Store, and as a PlayStation console exclusive on PS4, as well as PS5, where it was available for free via PS Plus throughout April. Described as a '2.9D' platformer by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, it's a reboot of 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus.

That game originally suffered from a seriously quick development period, releasing just ten months after its predecessor, Abe's Oddyssey, which kicked off the series back in 1997. Unfortunately, even with significantly longer between releases this time out, Soulstorm still struggled - our friends at PC Gamer describe it as beautifully presented, but often filled with bugs and glitches.

Given that Soulstorm has already been out for a couple of months, there's not a lot more information to be gleaned from the new listing - the ESRB runs through the basics of game design, as well as the relatively tame violence and profanity on display, but there's no word on any significant changes in the Xbox release.

The pair of listings are pretty conclusive evidence of an upcoming Xbox port for Soulstorm. That said, in the absence of any official announcement from Oddworld Inhabitants, it's worth waiting for more definitive proof. Hopefully that won't be too far off - with E3 2021 just days away, we could very easily see the Xbox version of Soulstorm appear during the Microsoft conference on Sunday, or at any of the other smaller presentations taking place over the next week or so.

