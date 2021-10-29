Oculus is finally scrapping Facebook login requirements

Oculus devices will drop the Facebook login requirement at some point next year, Facebook has confirmed.

Yesterday on October 28 during Facebook's big announcement that it was changing names, Facebook - or rather, Meta - CTO Andrew Bosworth revealed that the Facebook-owned Oculus VR headsets would be ditching the login requirements. Meta is "working on new ways to log into Quest that won't require a Facebook account," Bosworth wrote on Facebook, adding that it's "one of our highest priority areas of work internally."

Right now, there isn't a set date for Oculus VR headsets to scrap the Facebook login requirements, but it's going to be happening at some point next year, Bosworth revealed. This is no doubt a relief to Oculus owners, as the initial decision for Oculus devices to require a Facebook login was a particularly controversial one back when it was first introduced.

In fact, Oculus won't even be called Oculus in the near future. "VR will be the most immersive way for people to access the metaverse and as we look toward our goal of bringing 1B people into VR, we want to make it clear that Quest is a Meta product," Bosworth added in his Facebook post. "For this reason, we're simplifying our brand architecture and shifting away from the Oculus brand. Starting in early 2022, you'll start to see the shift from Oculus Quest from Facebook to Meta Quest and Oculus App to Meta Quest App over time."

The Oculus Quest just received a big new exclusive game in Resident Evil 4's brand new VR port. That might not seem like a particularly noteworthy launch at first glance, but the VR port for Capcom's classic shooter has been met with praise online, where it's been discovered that new features have even been added in, such as Leon being able to dual wield weapons. That's not all, as Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that GTA San Andreas is actually getting a brand new VR port, exclusive to Oculus Quest devices.

