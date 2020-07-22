Obsidian teases a "special message" about The Outer Worlds will be coming soon

A teaser for The Outer Worlds has appeared on Obsidian's official website which suggests something new could be on the horizon.

Obsidian posted a tweet informing all employees of Halcyon that "The Board" has acquired a part of The Outer Worlds website. Now, when you visit the site, you'll be greeted with a teaser telling you to "Stay tuned for another special message from Spacer's Choice", complete with the fictional company's mascot, Moon Man. It doesn't reveal much more than that, but it looks like we can expect to see The Outer Worlds news very soon.

Greetings employees of Halcyon, The Board is pleased to announce that we have been able to acquire a portion of The Outer Worlds website! Feel free to take an additional 5-minute break today to visit the website, you've earned it! 🚀✨https://t.co/g3ADukdpfwJuly 20, 2020

The space-faring adventure filled with Obsidian's signature humour first released back in October last year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, before recently releasing on the Switch just last month at the start of June. Now that it's officially released on all platforms, we could potentially see some new content coming to The Outer Worlds in the shape of some kind of expansion. In fact, late last year, Obsidian announced that The Outer Worlds would be getting story DLC in 2020 , so this teaser could give us more insight into this new story content.

In The Outer Worlds, you wake up from Cryosleep on a colonist ship that's headed for the far reaches of the galaxy. Propelled decades into the future and caught up in a conspiracy threatening the Halcyon Colony, the story of the adventure greatly hinges on the choices you make, which influence the overall outcome of the game in true RPG style. It'll be exciting to see just what this special message turns out to be.

