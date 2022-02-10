Obi-Wan Kenobi series launches on Disney Plus in May

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on May 25, Disney has announced. We had seen a since-deleted tweet suggesting as much from Disney Plus executive Brandon San Giovanni, but now it's official.

For the uninitiated, the series brings back Ewan McGregor to reprise his iconic role as the titular Jedi Master. The beginning of the series takes place 10 years after the finale of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan witnesses his best friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, become consumed by corruption and turn to the dark side as Darth Vader.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney Plus will also see Hayden Christensen return as Darth Vader alongside a cast that includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Disney has been very shy to show anything from the highly anticipated series, with the only snippet so far being a teeny tiny little clip featuring McGregor and director Deborah Chow chatting about Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker.

"The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden… we'll have another swing at each other. It might be quite satisfying for everybody," McGregor said, careful not to stir up too much hype ahead of the premiere.

Far away in a completely different corner of the Star Wars universe is The Mandalorian season 3, which, according to a new report, could launch on Disney Plus later this year.

For what to watch right now, here are the best shows on Disney Plus.